KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

New Guidance: Use Drugs, Surgery Early For Obesity In Kids

Share
New Guidance: Use Drugs, Surgery Early For Obesity In Kids

(AP) – New guidelines suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says treatments can include medication for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13.

The group said Monday delaying treatment to see whether children and teens outgrow or overcome obesity only makes things worse.

Left untreated, obesity can lead to lifelong health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes and depression.

Nearly nearly 20% of kids and teens in the U.S. are obese.

Trending

1

The Republic Of California
2

New Planets Found
3

Minimum Wage Hike Coming To 27 States
4

Car Crashes Into Dewar's Candy Shop
5

Clothing Malfunction ID's Robber