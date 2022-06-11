New Flight Coming To Bakersfield
If your travel plans will take you to Texas, an old flight is coming back to Meadows Field.
For those of us who have lived in Kern County for a while, we can remember the flights to Dallas Texas coming to Bakersfield, then disappearing when not enough people were taking the planes to make it profitable for the airline.
Yesterday, American Airlines announced they will try it again, now that travel is up, even though prices for jet fuel are at an all time high.
Tickets are now on sale to Dallas Texas and two aircraft are being added to the American Airlines lineup to handle the expected passenger load.
The flights take off on October 6th
-Tony Lee