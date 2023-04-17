New Eagle Mtn Casino Opens May 9th

On May 9, 2023, Eagle Mountain Casino begins a new chapter and opens the doors to its new property, located at 1850 West Street, off Highway 65 next to the Porterville Fairgrounds in Porterville, CA.

The Tule River Tribe, owners and operators of Eagle Mountain Casino, recently celebrated their 150th anniversary of sovereignty this past January. The opening of the new casino location will be another milestone in the tribe’s storied history and sent their congratulations.

The new casino property will double in size, growing to over 100,000 square feet, featuring new dining options, 1,750 slot machines, 20 table games, and a 2,000-seat state-of-the-art event center.

The new property will employ over 1,000 team members and boost economic growth for the local community and businesses. Vendors selected to work with the new property have local ties, including Pacific West Sound, Innovative Lighting, Stafford’s Chocolates, JR Meat Company, Visalia Tile, Stinson’s Business Supplies, and many other local contractors. All other vendors selected to be involved with the design of the new property were carefully chosen as they aligned with the vision, the culture, and all essential tribal aspects.

This will be the first time Eagle Mountain Casino will serve alcohol and feature a 2,000-seat state-of-the-art Event Center, 24-hour Acorn Diner, Cedar Food Court, Yokuts Coffee House, and the award-winning River Steakhouse. The Redwood Taphouse will feature 208 seats with 24 slot machines in the bar. In addition, 66 TVs will be visible throughout the whole restaurant.

Eagle Mountain Casino is a full-service casino owned and operated by the Tule River Tribe. The casino is temporarily closed due to recent storms and road damage on the Tule River Reservation.

For more information, go to www.eaglemtncasino.com or call 1-800-903-3353.

-Tony Lee