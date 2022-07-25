New Blood Donation Center Opens
Houchin Blood Bank has opened a new donor center to make it easier for donors to give the gift of life. With blood supplies always in need and running low, Houchin Community Blood Bank is making it easier for people to donate by adding another donor center in East Bakersfield.
A grand opening is scheduled at 2671 Oswell Suite C Thursday morning at 8:45.
Houchin executives say nearly 40% of its donors come from the city’s east side, and this new location with 6 donor beds will make it easier for a whole new batch of donors to join the fight to provide blood and plasma to those who need it.
-Tony Lee