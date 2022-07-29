New Affordable Housing Complex in East Bakersfield

Courtesy 23ABC

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for a new affordable housing development in east Bakersfield called Pioneer Cottages.

The project located on Pioneer Drive near Hill Street features nine one-story fourplexes containing thirty-six one-bedroom units and was developed by Golden Empire Affordable Housing and the Kern County Housing Authority.

Eighteen of the units will house residents of California’s No Place Like Home program which provides funding for people who are in need of mental health services or are experiencing homelessness.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi