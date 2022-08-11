KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo
Sebastian Gorka
NBA Retires Bill Russell’s Number 6 Leaguewide

NEW YORK, NY. (AP) – Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association made the announcement Thursday, permanently retiring the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and someone good enough to have been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

Russell becomes the first player to have his number retired leaguewide.

