Navy lieutenant and wife charged with conspiracy to defraud the US
Navy lieutenant and his wife are charged with conspiracy to defraud the US with inflatable boats and guns.
The two, arrested Oct. 17, have been in custody and are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
The indictment accuses Fan Yang, a Navy lieutenant who was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida and held a top secret clearance and his wife, Yang Yang, of attempting to transport inflatable boats through Hong Kong with their final destination being the People’s Republic of China.
The husband and wife, who lived on the base, requested time off to travel to “Disney” but allegedly traveled to Sioux City, Iowa instead, the documents said.
It is not immediately known why they traveled to Iowa, and Yang reportedly lied to his Navy supervisors about the trip. Credit card records showed Fang’s purchase of a one way ticket for a Chinese National — who the couple allegedly helped obtain illegal firearms for.
They were allegedly wired $205,000 over the course of the three years by Songtao’s company.