NASA’s 1st Moon Crew In 50 Years Includes 1 Woman, 3 Men

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) – NASA has named the four astronauts who will fly around the moon by the end of next year.

The first moon crew in 50 years includes one woman and three men, one of them a Canadian.

NASA introduced them Monday during a ceremony in Houston.

The four are NASA’s Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen.

They will not land or even go into lunar orbit. Rather, they will fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth.

The 10-day mission will be a prelude to a lunar landing a year later.