NASA Mars Lander InSight Falls Silent After 4 Years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA’s InSight lander on Mars.

The lander has fallen silent after four years of operation. Its power levels have been dwindling for months because of all the dust coating its solar panels.

NASA reported late Monday that InSight did not respond to communications from Earth on Sunday.

The team will keep trying to contact InSight, just in case. InSight arrived at Mars in 2018, recording more than 1,300 marsquakes and even documenting a Martian dust devil not just in pictures, but sound.

