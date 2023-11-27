Naked Man Arrested at Disneyland
Disneyland guests on “It’s a Small World” got an unexpected show when a man stripped nearly naked and got up close and personal with some of the set pieces.
Officers with the Anaheim Police Department responded to the theme park Sunday to assist Disney security with the incident.
Video shows the man walking around nearly naked to the sound of Christmas music.
The 26-year-old was arrested for indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance