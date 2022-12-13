KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Musk’s Twitter Disbands Its Trust And Safety Advisory Group

Share
Musk’s Twitter Disbands Its Trust And Safety Advisory Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (AP) – Elon Musk’s Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council.

That’s the advisory group of nearly 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform.

The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives on Monday night.

But Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place.

That’s according to multiple council members who provided images of the email to The Associated Press.

They spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation.

Trending

1

10 Year Old Shoots Mother Over Toy
2

Chabad of Bakersfield To Dedicate Holocaust Memorial
3

Outlets At Tejon Celebrate Christmas
4

Neighbor Killed Over Barking Dog
5

History Made In Congress As Jeffries Elected House Democratic Leader