Murder Trial for Adoptive Parents of California City Boys Could Begin in March
The murder trial for the adoptive parents of two California City brothers could begin in March.
Trezell and Jacqueline West have pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges, a single involuntary manslaughter charge, two felonies of willful cruelty to children, felony conspiracy and a misdemeanor of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3.
Bakersfield.com reports prosecutor Eric Smith is involved in another unrelated trial and won’t be available until the end of February. Defense attorneys for Jacqueline West are still awaiting some discovery and don’t anticipate being ready until March 1. Trezell West’s lawyer will also be ready by March 1.
The boys were reported missing by their adoptive parents in December 2020. Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer alleged in March 2022 that the adoptive parents killed the boys in September 2020, three months before the brothers were reported missing.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi