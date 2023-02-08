Murder/Suicide In Michigan

AlphaMedia/Bakersfield

A motorcycle rider is lucky to be alive after careening off a 50 foot high cliff in Utah, and being found thanks to his smart watch.

The unidentified Washington County resident was hurt so badly that he could not help himself or even call for help. But his Smartwatch recognized the predicament and called for help for him.

The County Sheriff’s office said the rider was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition, but he is expected to recover.

Deputies say he lost control of his bike and drove over the cliff but his watch activated a feature called “Crash detection” and notified authorities of the accident and the rider’s location.

-Tony Lee