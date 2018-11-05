Daily Poll (Vote) Has the Mueller investigation been a waste of time and money?

Vote election 2018 calendar icon as russian flag - represents the Election Day 2018 in Russia, three-dimensional rendering, 3D illustration

RELATED CONTENT

Daily Poll: (VOTE) Who will have the biggest turn out this Mid-Term Election, Republicans or Democrats?

Daily Poll: (NFL) Which team will win the “Toilet Bowl” game tonight between the Raiders and 49ers?

DAILY POLL: Do you plan on voting “FOR or AGAINST” Tax Increases in Kern County?

DAILY POLL: How do you feel about negative campaign ads?

Question of the day: How do you feel about negative campaign ads?