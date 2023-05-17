KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Msn Shot Dead Near Lamont

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Lamont area that left a man dead.

The shooting happened Monday night around 8:30 on Camino La Jolla where deputies found a man suffering from traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven’t provided the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information about the case  is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

