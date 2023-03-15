More People Charged with $250M Fraud

Ten more people have been charged in connection with a fraud scheme that planned to steal $250 million dollars from a Federal Food program for low income children in Minnesota. That brings the total number of people known to be involved in the crime to 5 dozen.

Authorities say the 60 people are believed to have conspired to take advantage of relaxed rules invoked during the pandemic by lying, and falsely claiming to be appropriating the food to supply to children.

The investigation shows the group operated phoney food sites all over the state, but prosecutors say only a small amount of the money raised actually went into food to feed the children. The remainder of the cash went into shell companies and paid for travel, real estate, luxury cars and other property.

-Tony Lee