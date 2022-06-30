More Migrants Are Dead In A Texas Tractor Trailer
Three people have been arrested as the number of dead found in a semi trailer in San Antonio rises to 51. Authorities are calling it the worst human smuggling tragedy in recorded history.
When an abandoned tractor trailer was reported to police, they arrived to find the bodies of 39 men as 12 women locked inside with no food, water, or air conditioning in the triple degree heat. Twenty-two of the deceased were Mexican citizens, and the rest of the group were from Guatemala and Honduras.
A dozen other adults and 4 children were still alive and rushed to area hospitals
– Tony Lee