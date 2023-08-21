More Found Dead In Maui As Storm Slices Through California

Officials in Maui updated the tragic numbers from last week’s deadly wildfires over the weekend.

The official death toll now stands at 114, but could surge much higher with roughly 1,000 people still unaccounted for.

About 78% of the designated ‘burn zone’ has been searched so far, authorities say.

Many of those still missing could be homeless people that are difficult to track down.

Meanwhile Hurricane Hilary has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over land in Southern California and crossed the state heading to Nevada.

Kern County saw high winds on Saturday followed by rain all day Sunday along with multiple roadway issues such as landslides and a road closure on the 58, but no injuries have been reported.

-Tony Lee