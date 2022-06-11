More Fight Against Street Racers Coming
Local and state law enforcement joined with Civic leaders to continue the fight against illegal street racers…
Civic leaders from police units and the mayor to State Assembly representatives and the district attorney joined forces to pool their resources in an effort to stop senseless and dangerous street racing and what are called ‘side-shows’. These are events that endanger lives and property in addition to the disturbance they present with the noise and the crowds.
New laws have been introduced that will make it easier for law enforcement to get involved and 5 and a half million state dollars have been allocated to help.
Sideshows and street racing have surged during the pandemic. The California Highway Patrol received more than 25,000 calls last year related to street racing and street takeovers – a 16 percent increase from 2019.
-Tony Lee