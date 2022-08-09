More Airline Flights To Be Cancelled

We’re only half way through the summer and Americans are still planning vacations and airplane flights, but those flights have seen serious problems in the past that are still going on.

Just this past weekend thousands of flights were cancelled or delayed as U.S. Airlines show no sign of recovery and even more flights are being pulled off the schedule.

As of yesterday more than 200 flights in the U.S. had been cancelled and at least 760 had been delayed according to ‘Flight Aware’.

There was no mention of issues at nearby Los Angeles International Airport but Chicago’s O’Hare Field. Dropped 12% of its flights and in Newark, 5% of flights were called off.

-Tony Lee