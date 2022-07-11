Monkeypox Detected in Kern County
Public Health officials have announced the first probable case of monkeypox in a Kern County resident.
Authorities made the announcement Saturday but did not release details about how the person may have contracted the disease. The patient is in isolation and recovering at home.
Monkeypox can spread from humans, animals and materials contaminated with the virus, primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, body fluids, or infected materials. Officials say the disease can also be spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged, close, face-to-face or intimate contact.
Symptoms of monkeypox include rash, swollen lymph nodes, body aches or fatigue. Health experts say while there are no specific treatments for monkeypox, a smallpox vaccination may be recommended for people who have been exposed.
Officials say while contracting monkeypox is rare and can be painful, no deaths have been reported in the U.S.
Anyone who feels they may have been exposed to monkeypox or has symptoms should contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi