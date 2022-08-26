Monkey Pox Cases Drop by 21 %.

Just when we were all set to get worried again about another pandemic, health officials say the incidence of people getting Monkey Pox are dropping rapidly.

For the last month, Monkey Pox infections seemed to be quickly on the rise around the world including here in Kern County but according to the World Health Organization, North, Central and South America account for about 60% of known cases, and 38% are in Europe.

More than 45 thousand cases are concentrated in 98 countries. It remains to be seen if weather changes or other factors raise the total number of infections as we move into the cooler months of winter

-Tony Lee