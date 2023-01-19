KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

MLS Player Dies In Boat Crash

Share
MLS Player Dies In Boat Crash

MIAMI (AP) – Authorities say professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami.

The 25-year-old was found unconscious and taken to a hospital after the crash between two boats Wednesday near the Miami Marine Stadium basin.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Walkes was operating one of the boats that crashed.

It was unclear whether anyone else was injured.

The state agency’s investigation is ongoing.

Walkes was a member of the MLS club Charlotte FC.

He started his career at Tottenham.

Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said all at the club were “devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes.”

Trending

1

Car Crashes Into Dewar's Candy Shop
2

Bakersfield Police Searching for Person of Interest in Double Homicide
3

Fatal Shooting on Wible Road
4

Military No Longer Required To Be Vaccinated Against Covid 19
5

Kern Valley Inmate Dead at Hands of Other Inmates