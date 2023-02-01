KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Missy, Willie And George Michael Among Rock Hall Nominees

NEW YORK (AP) – Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Sheryl Crow and the late George Michael are nominees for 2023 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that includes a mix of country, soul, hip-hop, metal, pop, rap-rock and grunge.

The Cleveland-based institution announced Wednesday the 14 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, also including Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes, Warren Zevon and Joy Division/New Order.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction.

