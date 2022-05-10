Missing Los Angeles Woman Last Seen in Kern County
Courtesy KGET
A missing Los Angeles County woman last seen by family in eastern Kern on Saturday could still be in Kern County, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.
Los Angeles authorities are asking for help to locate Cristina Jean Elgin, 40, who was last seen in the community of Onyx.
Elgin is described as White, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 240 pounds, with blue and purple hair, green eyes, and tattoos on her left forearm, one of which features the name “Jameson.”
She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, gray shorts and red slippers.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin is considered at-risk because of mental health issues.
Anyone with information on Elgin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person’s Unit at 323-890-5500.
Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
-Jeff Lemucchi