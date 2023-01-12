Military No Longer Required To Be Vaccinated Against Covid 19

The Pentagon has dropped the requirement that military personnel all be vaccinated against Covid 19 or face dismissal from the service.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made that declaration in a memo he sent to the Associated Press on Tuesday.

So far about 84 hundred former members of the United States Military Forces have been sent packing when the mandate went into effect in August of 2021, but as of today there has been no decision made on whether or not to allow those people to return to active duty in light of the removal of the vaccine requirement.

Recruiters fo the five branches of the military are also stumped trying to get young purple to join, and are restricted to giving them a promise to call them in once they receive official notice of permission to do so.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon says it will continue to encourage people to get vaccinated if they are in the military service, and military commanders have been given authority to use their own best judgment when deciding how to deploy their troops.

More than 11,500 troops have refused to get the shots but are still serving.

