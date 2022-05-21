Meth Smoker Convicted on Manslaughter Charges
Courtesy Bakersfield.com
A Kern County jury has jury found a man guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a drug causing injury, and possession of meth while armed with a loaded gun after a fatal accident involving his motorcycle passenger.
Prosecutors say on May 14, 2021, Richard McQuade took a woman for a joyride on his motorcycle that lasted just three blocks when he sped on a residential street then slammed on the brakes at a stop sign.
Brooke Curry suffered a brain injury after being thrown from the bike and died three weeks later.
Prosecutors say McQuade smoked meth at least twice on the day of the accident. Tests detected an “abuse level” of the drug in his blood.
McQuade faces up to 11 years in prison at his sentencing hearing on June 16.
-Jeff Lemucchi