Metal Tainted Pizza Meat Recalled

One of America’s favorite foods is now the subject of scrutiny with the FDA saying it could make you gravely ill. Pizza lovers in Bakersfield and all over the country are being told to check the manufacturing codes on that frozen pizza before you eat it.

More than 13 thousand pounds of meat used on the pizzas has been recalled after authorities found it contained scraps of metal. The affected pizzas come under the brand “Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza”

So far no injuries have been reported but a number of customers report finding metal fragments on their 33 and a half ounce pies bearing the date December 3rd, 2022.

-Tony Lee