Courtesy KGET

Investigators are searching for clues after a wildfire torches the mountains near Lake Isabella.

Firefighters stopped forward progress on the Mesa Fire which broke out Saturday at around 4 p.m. in the area of Erskine Creek Road and Willow Gulch southeast of Lake Isabella.

Kern County Fire officials said ground crews and water dropping aircraft were used to put out the fire after it scorched approximately 222 acres.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi