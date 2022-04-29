Menthol Ban for Cigarettes Planned
The Federal Drug Administration plans to ban putting menthol in smoking products.
The U.S. government and the FDA says about a third of the cigarettes and cigars sold in the United States contain menthol, which cuts back on the otherwise harsh feeling smoking would give. They say the cooling effect presented by menthol, along with the fruity flavors should be banned to make smoking less attractive to younger smokers just starting the habit.
The ban is intended to help reduce diseases related to smoking such as cancer and emphysema.