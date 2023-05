A woman in Memphis, Tennessee bought three luxury cars, but…. She used someone else’s ID and credit to do it. Now she is in jail facing three counts of theft, identity theft and forgery.

Francresha Williams had a driver’s license and other documentation bearing the victim’s name when she purchased a $53,000 BMW on April 28th, a $43,0000 Mercedes-Benz on May 1st and a $39,000 Audi on May 2nd, according to the Memphis P.D.

-Tony Lee