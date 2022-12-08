McCarthy Challenged For House Speaker Post

Courtesy MSNBC/Getty

Bakersfield Native and top House Republican Kevin McCarthy is facing some competition for the job of House Speaker.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs announced Tuesday that he would challenge McCarthy for the Speaker role on the House Floor on Jan. 3rd, when Republicans assume control of the chamber with the new Congress.

In an op-ed for the Daily Caller, Biggs suggested McCarthy was “a creature of the establishment status quo”.

Last month, Biggs lost his bid for the GOP Speaker nomination by a 188-31 margin.

Who should the Republicans choose to lead the House next session? Is McCarthy the right choice or is new leadership needed?

-Tony Lee/Topic Pulse