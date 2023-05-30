KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Mayor: 5 Unaccounted For Including 2 Likely In Wreckage Of Collapsed Iowa Apartment Building

Davenport Fire Chief Carlsten and Mayor Mike Matson provide an updated on the building collapse during a news conference, Monday, May 29, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. Carlsten said that it was unclear how many people, if any, were still missing after an apartment building in the eastern Iowa city collapsed. (City of Davenport via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The mayor of Davenport, Iowa, says five people remain unaccounted for including two people who could still be in the wreckage of a partly collapsed apartment building.

Mayor Mike Matson and the police chief confirmed the numbers at a news conference on Tuesday.

The announcement followed criticism that the city is moving too quickly toward demolishing the building.

A woman was rescued Monday after authorities initially said no known people were left inside.

No fatalities have been reported in the Sunday evening collapse.

There’s now a gaping hole in what was once the historic Davenport Hotel, where many residents had complained of unmet maintenance needs.

