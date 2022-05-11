May is Motorcycle Safety Month
Throughout this month, the Bakersfield Police Department will be conducting programs to educate you about motorcycle safety and to enforce the rules of the road.
Officers say you should always check your mirrors and blind spots before you change lanes. Check twice, they say, for your two-wheeled friends.
If you’re on the bike, you advised to always wear a helmet approved by the Department of Transportation.
Nearly 500 people are killed each year in motorcycle accidents in California. Summer is the most dangerous time of year.
