May is Military Appreciation Month in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors has proclaimed May 2022 Military Appreciation Month in Kern County.
At their meeting on Tuesday, the board also paid tribute to a local World War 2 veteran. Petty Officer Second Class Frank Lee who served in the Navy at Pearl Harbor from 1944 to 1946 received a Certificate of Recognition.
Lee’s daughter Betty Lee Wong accepted the honor for her father.
Last month, Lee was awarded the Chinese American World War Two Veteran’s Congressional Gold Medal for service to the country. It’s the highest award issued to a civilian by Congress.
Lee’s family owned and operated National Market in Wasco beginning in 1953.
-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 25 06:21