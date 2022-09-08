Massive Fire Destroys Downtown Bakersfield Building

Courtesy Bakersfieldnow.com

A massive fire has destroyed a building in downtown Bakersfield.

The fire broke out at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Chester Avenue between 20th and 21st streets across the street from the former site of Tina Marie’s Cafe which caught fire in 2020.

Officials with the Bakersfield Fire Department say the fire spread to the south side of the vacant building.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi