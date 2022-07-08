Mass Shooting Stopped In Virginia
With all of the recent mass shootings, finally there is news of a similar incident that was caught in time, and prevented.Richmond, Virginia Police Chief Gerald Smith says investigators received an anonymous tip that a mass shooting was being planned.
Smith says the suspect intended to carry out his plan on the 4th of July, and it may have succeeded if not for a tip police received from an alert citizen.
A 52 year old non U.S. citizen was arrested, along with a 38 year old suspect officers had been watching.
2 rifles and a pistol were confiscated along with 200 rounds of ammunition.
– Tony Lee