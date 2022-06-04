Mask Mandates Issued In Northern California
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is extending its indoor mask recommendation to more areas of California due to high levels of COVID-19.
The new guidance includes Sacramento and four surrounding counties that are seeing rising cases and hospitalizations.
On Friday, Kern County Public Health officials released new case numbers showing 767 new infections and 3 new deaths among Kern County residents.
The totals are:
- 248, 841 infections
- 2,452 deaths
- 241,930 recovered
