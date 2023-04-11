Married Couple With Kids Discover They Are Blood Relatives

A Colorado couple has been married for 10 years, and they have three children. But they just found out yesterday that they are also cousins.

The couple, Joseph and Celina Quinones, decided to work on their family tree and ordered DNA tests. The results confirmed they are second to seventh cousins.

Joseph admitted they seemed to be a lot alike in so many ways, but nothing suggested they were actually related during their courtship and marriage.

When asked how the news is affecting the family, the wife said her husband and children are everything to her so she and her husband looked past the blood relationship. Referring to the possibility of deformities in children born of close relatives she said all of her kids of 10 fingers and 10 toes.

-Tony Lee