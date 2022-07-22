Marijuana Advocated For Military Vets
A marijuana advocacy group for veterans has published a study saying making cannabis more available for veterans could reduce the incidence of veteran suicide. The group, called “Weed For Warriors”, has launched a billboard and social media campaign to challenge politicians whom they say are denying medical patients legal access to the weed.
They say over the last 30 years a devastating opioid crisis has plagued the United States, except for places where medical marijuana is more available. In those areas, studies show fewer overdoses and suicides.
“Weed For Warriors” says opioid abuse was responsible for 100 thousand deaths last year alone.
-Tony Lee