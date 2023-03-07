March Events To Meet And Support Local Veterans

Here are a few interesting events coming up, courtesy of the American Legion Post 26 here in Bakersfield:

This Friday, March 10th is Post 26 dinner night. The canteen opens at 5:30 and dinner is served at 6:30. Where else can you get a New York Steak dinner complete with baked potato, buttered green beans, a dinner roll or cheese stuffed manicotti with a tossed salad and garlic bread for just $20? And don’t forget the peach cobbler dessert.

On Saturday, March 11th, Chapter 26 of the American Legion Riders will host the Veterans Memorial Poker Run for all bikes, trikes and cages.

Proceeds will benefit veterans and their families.

The run begins with a sign in at 8am, then it’s kick stands up at 9:30.

The run will start at the American Legion Post 26 headquarters at 2020 H street, and the cost is only $25 for single riders or add another $15 if there is a passenger. That covers the cost of a poker hand and lunch, or $12 for just lunch if you don’t want to ride or don’t have a bike.

Continuing with Friday night dinners, come to Post 26 on March 17th and celebrated St Patrick’s day. Listen to live music while you enjoy traditional corned beef and cabbage with seasoned red potatoes, parsley carrots or shrimp and broccoli scampi with pasta, cheddar biscuits and a special Saint Patty’s dessert.

It’s all for just $30

Then on March 24th, it’s dinner night once again where you can enjoy glazed meat loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy or pan fried grouper with rice pilaf, buttered corn and dinner roll with a chocolate sundae for dessert. You will need to call for reservations at 661-324-9453.

-Tony Lee