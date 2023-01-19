Many Californians Seeing Soaring Natural Gas Bills

Are you one of the many Californians experiencing soaring natural gas bills?

Natural gas prices have skyrocketed in January due to market forces, colder than average temperatures across the nation and weather issues in California.

KTLA reports SoCalGas warned earlier in the month, “If your residential peak winter bill was around $65 last winter, you can expect to see bills closer to $160 this year.”

The “Core Procurement Gas Price” per therm, the measurement of heat energy, is up roughly 314% over last January, according to SoCalGas.

SoCalGas says prices are determined by the market and are passed on directly to customers without markup.

“Our customers are understandably shocked by these high market prices suddenly experienced throughout Southern California,” Long Beach Utilities General Manager Chris Garner said in a news release. “While there are legitimate market forces that have resulted in the cost increase, that does not ease the financial impact to our residents, who rely on natural gas to heat their homes, cook their food and warm their showers.”

Here’s What You Can Do To Lower Your Gas Bill:

Dial down the thermostat to 68 degrees or lower

Wash clothes in cold water

Take shorter hot showers

Warm your home with natural sunlight during the day

Bundle up with warm blankets, socks and sweaters

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi