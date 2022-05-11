Manhunt On For Bakersfield Burglary Suspect
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help to track down a suspect in a business burglary.
It happened on April 26, 2022 around 6:00 a.m. on West Jeffrey Street.
Police are searching for a man around 25-30 years old, 165-180 pounds, long brown hair, brown beard, gauge earrings, and a “triangle” shaped tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.
He was seen wearing several necklaces, a dark hat, a white t-shirt, dark colored sweatpants, athletic shoes. He was carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is urged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.
-Jeff Lemucchi