Manhattan District Attorney subpoenas President Trump’s tax returns
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 19: Florida Governor Rick Scott (C) delivers brief remarks after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Veterans Choice Program And Improvement Act with representatives of veterans' organizations, politicians and members of his administration, including Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House April 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. The legislation, which expiries later this year, sets aside $10 million to extend the Choice Card program, which allows veterans who face lengthy wait times for VA hospital appointments or live more than 40 miles from VA clinics to use the program to seek private-sector medical care instead. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office has subpoenaed tax returns belonging to President Trump and the Trump Organization. Mazars says the firm will “respect the legal process and fully comply with its legal obligations.” The firm also added: “We believe strongly in the ethical and professional rules and regulations that govern our industry, our work and our client interactions. As a matter of firm policy and professional rules, we do not comment on the work we conduct for our clients.”
State prosecutors have been seeking federal and state returns for both the president and the company for a period of eight years dating back to 2011. The president had reimbursed his former attorney Michael Cohen for money paid to silence Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump years before he became president. Trump also denied the affair and said any payments were personal matters, not campaign expenses.