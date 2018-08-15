Man scratches a bunch of lotto tickets until he wins $750,000

Woman holding a scratch card in her hands. Winner; winnings; chance, fate, luck; money (Photo by: Andia/UIG via Getty Images)

Man who refused to leave his local store until he found a winning scratch-off lottery ticket uncovered a $750,000 jackpot on his fifth try!

 

A California man who resolved not to leave a store until he found a winning scratch-off lottery ticket hit a $750,000 jackpot on his fifth try.

“I’m not leaving until I get a winner,” Bastardo recalled telling the clerk.

He said he changed his tune after scratching off four losing tickets in a row, and decided the fifth ticket would be his last attempt. He scratched off the $10 Mystery Crossword Scratchers and discovered his persistence had paid off with a $750,000 jackpot.

Bastardo and his girlfriend decided to visit lottery headquarters to cash in their prize that same day, but there was one more event that happened along the way — he told her to pull over on the freeway and proposed.

Pretty sure she said YES!

 

