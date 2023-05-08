Man High On Meth Rides Scooter at 62 MPH

Have you seen those little electric scooters parked on corners downtown and wondered how fast one could go? An Australian man is in jail after police clocked him at 62 miles an hour plus evading them when they tried to ticket him.

Police in the country Down Under say 38 year old James Cole led them on a long chase until he fell off his scooter zipping along at about 100 Kilometers per hour, which is about 62 miles per hour.

Once officers caught up to him he told them he was late for work as a reason for his behavior, but officers also discovered he was high on Meth.

-Tony Lee