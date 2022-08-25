Man Found Dead at SW Bakersfield Shopping Center

A man has been found dead at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway near Buena Vista Road just after 9 p.m. Wednesday to check the welfare of an injured person. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the ground in the parking lot near the Target store.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven’t released the victim’s name or disclosed details about the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi