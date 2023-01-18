KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Man finally surrenders to BPD after hours long standoff….

Bakersfield police were called to a home on Cibola Drive near White Lane and Gosford around 9 oclock last night (Tues 01-17-23) for a possible domestic violence sitution….A woman left the house as a man ..identified as 59 year-old Richard Firo….fired at officers with a rifle from inside the home….Officers fired back….no one was injured….

The home was surrounded by dozens of officers and two armored vehicles…Firo surrendered to officers about 3:30 this morning….

Firo was arrested on several charges including attempted murder of a peace officer.                                                                   BC

