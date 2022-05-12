Man Dies Trying To Hide Murder
In a strange act of karma, a man died of a heart attack while trying to bury his girlfriend in his backyard.
Deputies found the body of 60 year old Joseph McKinnon slumped over a freshly dug, but unfinished grave in his South Carolina backyard. Inside the grave. Deputies found the body of 65 year old Patricia Kent, whom they say was McKinnon’s girlfriend.
She was wrapped in trash bags after authorities say McKinnon strangled her.
They say he may have cheated justice by dying before he could be arrested, but he still suffered a death sentence by trying to hide his crime.
– Tony Lee