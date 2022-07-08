Man Dies in Tragic Accident
A trash collector in Florida is dead after being crushed by the garbage compactor he was working on.
58 year old Leroy Firestone was killed in what Florida Authorities are calling an industrial accident. He was working on the hydraulic trash compactor on the side of the truck when his head became lodged under the compactor’s blade.
Another worker apparently pushed a button activating the blade, crushing Firestone’s head and killing him. The investigation is not yet complete but it appears that the second employee will not be charged.
-Tony Lee